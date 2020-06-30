x
Macon-Bibb Transit Authority to close Terminal Station 'until further notice' on July 6 due to COVID-19

According to a news release from MTA, the station will close due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is closing the Terminal Station on Monday, July 6 until further notice due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release from MTA, only "essential business conducted by the offices housed in the building" will be open after July 6. These include:

• Blake & Pendleton 

• Economic Community Development

• Georgia Department of Driver Services 

• Macon-Bibb County Business Development

• Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission

The release says all doors to the station will be locked except the front door. People are required to wear face masks covering both the nose and mouth before entering the building. People in the building will also be required to check in with the security guard seated at the door. The release also states that restrooms will be closed.

MTA says they will monitor daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, and will relax the new guidelines when it is safe to do so in an effort to protect the employees who work in the Terminal Station offices.

