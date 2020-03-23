MACON, Ga. — As people are urged to practice social distancing, businesses, restaurants and even churches have closed their doors.

Piedmont Church is one of those places. Sunday morning looked a little different for the congregation. Since they can't worship inside, they had a drive-in service.

"With all of the craziness in our world, what we wanted to do was obviously stay within our government's request and keep the gatherings low," said Lead Pastor Chris Barbee.

Live music was played on a makeshift stage and Barbee led a sermon. The congregation listened from the safety of their cars, with their windows rolled down or on an FM radio station.

"We took the idea of a drive-in movie and said, 'Well we can get an FM transmitter, stay under FCC regulations, and we can put people in their cars and keep the distance from each other,'" said Barbee.

King Kemper said he's been a member of Piedmont Church since they opened about 12 years ago, and he didn't want to miss out on this creative service.

"I think if most people's concerns are about social distancing and things of that nature, this allowed us to still honor those requests and at the same time hear some songs and a worship service and a message and have a good Sunday," said Kemper.

George Jones and his family didn't have anywhere to go after their church closed its doors, so they decided to drive over with the Kemper family.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's a great opportunity to get the kids out that have been cooped up in the house and come to as much of a live worship as we can," said Jones.

Barbee said this drive-in service could last for the next few weeks, but he is just glad they are able to still worship the best way they know how--together.

"We got a bunch of space for cars to come and park and hear a word and worship God and kind of get out of the house. Just have church as normal as we can," Barbee said.

