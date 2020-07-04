MACON, Ga. — Who said quarantining can't be fun? One Macon couple has started making their own works of art from home by Photoshopping themselves into famous works of art.

The Jones family is used to being creative. Each year, they dress up in costumes for their Christmas cards. However, like for many of us, quarantining got a little boring after a while.

"I can only watch so much TV. I was trying to talk him into playing cards, which he didn't want to learn how to play cards," Susan said.

Iain and Susan Jones

Then, Susan found a trend on Pinterest -- turning famous paintings into their own works of art, but quarantine style.

"We started rummaging through closets trying to find pieces of clothing that we can put on or jewelry or scarves I can wrap around his head," Susan said.

Iain and Susan Jones

They've turned their lime green-painted sun room into their green screen.

"This is wear the magic happens," Iain said while Photoshopping the pictures.

So far, they've created works of art like "American Gothic" and "Washington Crossing the Delaware" where even their grandkids, 9-year-old Sonny and 4-year-old Baker, made their debut.

"They love it. They really love it, It gives us a break from playing Uno," Susan said. "I like Uno," Iain said replying.

Iain and Susan Jones

In just less than a week, the posts have already picked up a lot of attention.

"I'm just glad he doesn't mind me dressing him up like that," Susan said.

"I got a lot of crazy text. Friends I've been friends with for 25, 30 years. They're like, 'What are you doing?' and I'm like, 'Dude, when have I ever cared?'" Iain said.

And they're not just getting the attention from Facebook friends, but complete strangers, too.

"In one small way, we're bringing the joy into someone else's life," Iain said.

The Joneses say they're going to keep posting a new work of art every day.Their next idea may just be Vincent Van Gogh's self portrait, but Iain says he's not cutting his ear off for art just yet.

RELATED: Macon couple creates 'Rona Beach' at home to recreate spring break vacation

RELATED: Prom was canceled, so these parents surprised their daughter with an at-home party

RELATED: Grandmother surprises grandchildren at their windows every day with a new costume

RELATED: How to keep your family engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: 'There is still fun in the world right now': Central Georgia neighborhoods send kids on 'bear hunts'

RELATED: Stuck inside your home? Here are some things to do with your kids besides looking at a screen

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.