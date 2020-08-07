One family is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. Keiosha Dishmond says it's been overwhelming.

MACON, Ga. — Keiosha Dishmond says at the end of June, she, her husband, their four kids, and her mother all went to get tested for COVID-19. All seven tests came back positive. "This scared me. At first, I was taking it for a joke until it actually just hit me and my family."

"Me and my kids didn't have any symptoms, nothing. We wasn't sick, no cough, no cold, no nothing. My husband, he had chills, he had fever, he had sore throat, he had loss of taste and smell," says Dishmond.

She says at first, her husband went to the hospital and was quickly discharged to quarantine at home, but last week, he had to go back.

"I think I was more afraid from my kids than myself, because I was like, 'What am I gonna do with four kids? My husband is sick, my mom is sick. What if one of my kids gets sick? How can I go to the hospital with one and leave the other three?" she says.

Her mother was also in the hospital and has since gone home to quarantine. Dishmond says they're taking it serious now more than ever.

"I'm like either I can keep playing or I can take it serious and now I gotta take it serious for the sake of my kids," says Dishmond.

Dishmond says their 14 days of quarantine are over and they're waiting for their new results.

Dishmond says Tuesday is her husband's birthday.

Earlier Tuesday evening, he was discharged from the hospital and sent home.

