MACON, Ga. — 22-year-old Katiana Adams has no underlying health conditions and says she's an overall healthy person.

Like many people her age, she says she thought she'd never get COVID-19.

"My initial thought was, 'OK, I'm not having the symptoms that everyone is talking about, the severe symptoms,'" says Adams.

Adams is a senior at Fort Valley State University. She says it was about mid-March when she first went to the doctor in Macon.

"I was out of work for about a week and I just did nothing but sleep. I couldn't even really get up to go to the bathroom, I was so weak," she says.

She says at first, the doctors told her it was the flu.

When three weeks passed with no improvement, she was tested for COVID-19.

"It's just uncomfortable. They stick this long swab in both of your nostrils and they have to hold it in there, so if you're scared of the test, you shouldn't be because it was very fast," says Adams.

Adams says her doctor told her to notify her family members and anyone else she was in close contact with over the last few weeks.

Now, she wants people to understand how serious the virus is for people of all ages. "You still have to be very cautious, no matter your age, race, no matter what you do, you have to be cautious. Even then, when I was being cautious, or at least I thought I was, I was still able to contract it."

Adams says she did not have the cough and fever symptoms that are normally associated with COVID-19, but she says you should push for getting tested to be safe.

