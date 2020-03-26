MACON, Ga. — An employee at GEICO's Macon office has tested positive for COVID-19

That’s according to a news release from the company.

The release says the company learned the employee tested positive Wednesday night.

That person has been released from the hospital and is now back at home.

This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus at GEICO’s Macon office.

According to the release, over 6,000 Macon employees are working from home.

“With associates at home continuing to serve our customers, our Macon buildings and workstations are being thoroughly sanitized using recommended guidelines,” the release says.

