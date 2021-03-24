After Kemp made the announcement, the manager of Macon's mass vaccination site says they're ready to put more shots into more arms.

MACON, Ga. — Even more Georgians will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday afternoon that Georgians 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning this Thursday.

There was little traffic going in and out of the mass vaccination site at the Macon State Farmer's Market on Tuesday. People who had an appointment just pulled up to the gate and went through the vaccination process, a much different story than weeks ago when cars wrapped around the facility.

"It's a lull we expected to happen between their first dose and their second dose," said Kerry Futch, who manages the Macon mass vaccination site.

It may change by the end of this week since Governor Brian Kemp announced that beginning Thursday, all Georgians 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

"Once that expanded eligibility goes live on Thursday, appointments will no doubt be hard to find in certain regions of our state. We will continue to shift doses to the areas of highest demand as we have over the last few weeks," Futch said.

Futch says they already have a plan in place for the expansion. Right now, they have 5 drive-thru lanes, but they can expand up to 8.

"We're able to handle as many as we can. Through here, we have lanes open that we can open to increase our size when that need arises," Futch explained as he showed the expansion lane.

Typically, the site averages about 1,500 to 2,000 vaccinations a day, which includes both first and second doses, but he says they can do more.

Futch said, "We've done up to 2,300 so far -- approximately 2,300 -- and we're able to get them through in and out of here, but I'm sure we can increase our capacity even more than that."

Futch says they don't know just yet about the maximum amount of people they could vaccinate in a day with this expansion. He says that will depend on the amount of appointments that are filled up.