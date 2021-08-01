Macon Mayor Lester Miller issues executive order to slow spread of COVID-19

Miller says due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19, further actions need to be taken in order to lessen the strain on the hospitals, protect the children

MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Lester Miller has signed an executive order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

According to a news release from Macon-Bibb County Friday evening, Miller says due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19, further actions need to be taken in order to lessen the strain on the hospitals, protect the children in schools, and families out of work.

“We are seeing an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 every day, and I am very concerned for the health and safety of our community. Our hospitals are under great strain, our emergency responders are under threat of exposure, our children are back to learning virtually, and people are having to miss work to take care of their families,” says Mayor Miller. “While many people are doing their part by wearing a mask, not attending large gatherings, and practicing social distancing, I am seeing too many pictures of people and businesses ignoring the threat we face. We have to take action in order to avoid future, more severe health consequences.”

The actions in the order read:

• Declares a state of emergency for Macon-Bibb County for as long as the State of Georgia’s public health emergency lasts.

• Requires applicants of special event alcohol licenses to provide a floor plan and square footage of the event space, and to limit attendance to one patron for every 150 square feet of public space.

• Requests the assistance of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in enforcing the Governor’s Executive Order and writing citations, especially related to people gathering in large groups at bars, nightclubs, and similar live performance events.

• Requests the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office track the number of citations issued to each business location and to order said business to close and cease operations for the duration of the public health emergency if they receive two citations.

• Requests the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office revoke all alcohol licenses of a business ordered to close and cease operations.