MACON, Ga. — On Friday, the students and staff of Mercer University got an emailed statement. President William Underwood told students they could decide whether to continue going to in-person classes or move to online learning.

"If some people choose their education and choose to stay, then they're getting the unfair advantage of being in class, but if people are choosing their health, then they get the advantage of not getting COVID," said senior student Madison Judd.

Judd says she was on her way to class when she got the email and says this creates twice the work for professors.

"Teach in class, and then also make an online class so it essentially doubles their work, and in the middle of the semester when they've already gotten in their groove," said Judd.

For freshman Conner Hendricks, he says he was expecting Mercer to follow suit with other schools.

"We were all really confused, they had to send out a couple clarification emails," he said.

Hendricks says he feels like he has no choice but to stay and attend classes, because he can't complete some of them online or from home.

"I'm taking a practicum course at GPB Macon, so I have to go out and do radio reports, so I can't go home for that really. I mean, phone interviews aren't exactly the same," he said.

The university's statement also says facilities like libraries, residence halls, and dining halls will remain open. Judd says it's a risk to continue going into these places.

"It's nice, because we do need access to those facilities, but at the same time, it's still a health risk," Judd said.

Hendricks says he would've preferred if Mercer made a decision for them.

"It's really confusing. They should've either sent us home or kept us here to be honest with you," he said.

The statement gives undergraduate students until Monday, March 16 to make their decision as to whether they'll stay in regular classes or move online. To read the full statement, visit Mercer University's website.

