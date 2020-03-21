MACON, Ga. — Despite many local businesses closing due to coronavirus, Macon ministries are still serving the homeless and there are ways you can help.

The virus pandemic makes things more challenging for the homeless.

But Ocie Lewis knows he can always get a midday meal at Macon Outreach.

"It's very rough, very rough out here," Lewis said.

Macon outreach has moved to serving folks outside, and they even installed sanitizing stations.

Robin Frishkorn is the assistant director.

"Just trying to keep everyone spread out I tell them if they can touch somebody thier too close to somebody," Frishkorn said.

The Daybreak shelter has made some changes, too. Sister Theresa Sullivan says they're limiting who comes into the building.

"When they come to breakfast, they come for a snack, they come in a few at a time. We never have more than ten in the building," Sullivan said.

People who want to help out can donate money, food, or water to the organizations.

"It's just easier for them to carry and they can fill up bottles. Just important we get that right now," Frishkorn said.

Daybreak needs chips, fruit bars, paper plates and more volunteers.

"Many of our volunteers are seniors and rightfully so they are staying home so we're trying to fill the gap with that," Sullivan said.

"Love. Love is the greatest power, drug in the world is love," Ocie said.

