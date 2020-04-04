MACON, Ga. — Two long-term care facilities in Bibb County have an outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Department of Public Health.

DPH says 47 facilities across the state have had more cases than expected, including the Zebulon Park Health and Rehab Center on Plantation Way in Macon, as well as Pruitt Health Eastside Nursing Home on Finney Circle in Macon.

Earlier this week, Governor Brian Kemp announced national guardsmen would be deployed to long-term health facilities with cases of the virus.

The national guard will help sanitize buildings and make sure the centers are using aggressive protocols to control the infection.

The state has not said whether the guard would be deployed to the two facilities in Macon.

