MACON, Ga. — Macon 30 Day Fund gave away loans to 20 more businesses today, providing checks of up to $3,000 per business.

Overall, the fund has given $98,000 in forgivable loans to businesses affected by COVID-19.

Some Macon businesses have already received small business loans through the federal government, but others are still waiting for them.

The check from Macon 30 Day that some received on Wednesday was relief they've been waiting for.

"This money means everything because now I can pay my teachers, continue paying rent, continue functioning without having our doors open," Megan Carson, owner of Sparks Yoga on Washington Avenue, said.

Sparks Yoga is one of 48 businesses that have received a loan through the Macon 30 Day Fund.

For weeks, Carson has been waiting for funding. She applied for both the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). This is the federal small business and disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"We applied as early as we could possibly apply and haven't heard back anything," Carson said.

This weekend, she was notified the application was still pending for the loans.

She says it's like living in limbo--not knowing whether they'll receive the help they need. However, on Wednesday, she says getting the check from Macon 30 Day Fund helped take some of that stress away.

"It just helps keep our business alive which is what we need for downtown Macon more than anything," Carson said.

The Society Garden is one of the few lucky ones. They received loans from both the Macon 30 Day Fund and the government.

"It was a very unsure time. We applied for everything you could apply for. You're unsure if you're going to get any of it. The Macon 30 Day Fund was the first one we got approved for," Evans said.

Owner Brad Evans says the Macon fund gives businesses the choice to stay closed to protect their employees and customers.

"It gave us a little bit of a cushion to make some choices that other small businesses probably couldn't make," Evans said. "We're not allowed to be open yet, but I don't think we would be open if we could be open."

Though some businesses are reopening, most are facing a hard time. But, signs of hope are posted on windows around town, like this one at Parish, reading 'Macon Strong.'

Ashlyn Webb

"I think we're going to get through this just like we've gotten through everything else," Evans said.

So far, over 200 businesses have applied. However, the fund says they need more donations to help more businesses.

You can donate at macon30dayfund.com.

