MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from our previous coverage on March 4.

Macon Transit Authority is doing their part to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus by taking riders' temperatures and limiting access to their buildings.

In a press release Sunday, the transit authority says they'll also be offering free rides to curb the financial impact the pandemic is having on their riders.

The press release says they'll be enacting these measures starting Monday:

Reducing transit to their weekend service level on their nine routes

Operating buses between 5:20 a.m. and 7 p.m. six days a week (Monday - Saturday)

Providing free rides for all routes including fixed routes and paratransit

Using paratransit for medical necessities only, including dialysis, doctor appointments, and grocery store and pharmacy runs. No other demand response will be available. Paratransit riders must call 478-803-2521 to schedule trips.

Reducing ridership by stopping people from riding continuously and enacting a one round-trip rule

Having riders board and exit only through the rear door to limit contact with driver and promote social distancing

Requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult who is 18 or older

Closing the transfer station to the public, locking restrooms

Closing MTA administrative offices to the public

These guidelines will last through Saturday, April 11.

Transit supervisors will be on duty to answer questions and give guidance to riders. For a full list of their schedule and routes, click here.

