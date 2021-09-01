MACON, Ga. — The Macon Transit Authority is holding free COVID-19 testing at the Terminal Station next Tuesday, January 12 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged but there will be walk-in spots available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Public Information Officer Jamie Gaudet says she couldn't think of a better opportunity to help people.
"We're thrilled to do this. We consider part of transit being community service, and we think during a pandemic, there's no better service at this time to transport citizens who need rides and also to test them for COVID so they can go about their lives," Gaudet said.
To make an appointment, you can call 1-888-411-1390, or visit the Free COVID Testing website.