Lawmakers are working to prevent a government shutdown and provide relief for those impacted by COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — New numbers from the United States Labor Department show 885,000 people filed initial unemployment claims last week. This comes as some Georgians are still waiting for unemployment money or are worried current benefits will expire.

"How are we going to pay our bills? How are we going to survive?" Liretta Robinson said.

In March, Robinson was laid off from her job in Baldwin County and forced to get on unemployment. Right now, Robinson gets $306 a week from the state but says more money would help out significantly.

"It's like, I can like pay my bills and plus have food on the table, I can see a tunnel at the end of the light if we were able to get the extra $300," Robinson said.

This comes as The State Department of Labor shows Bibb and Houston counties had more than 1,000 unemployment insurance initial claims filed in November. It is important to point out compared to October those numbers are lower as pictured below.

People like Robinson may be in luck though, "This is huge for people who are unemployed because that was due to run out at the end of the month," Financial Advisor Sherri Goss said.

Right now, lawmakers are in Washington, D.C. working on another COVID-19 relief package. If it passes, those on unemployment could continue to get help from the federal government.

"It is expected to include an increased unemployment benefits of $300 a week," Goss said.

While Congress works on a deal, Robinson says this holiday season she still remains thankful.

"We are just glad to be alive, a roof over our head, and some food on the table," Robinson said.