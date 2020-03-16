MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority is making sure their customers are taken care of during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release Sunday, the MWA said they're suspending residential customer disconnections starting Monday until further notice.

"Authority officials want to make sure all MWA customers have continuous safe and reliable water and sewer services during this period, independent of their account's status," the release said.

The MWA also says customers' water and sewer services are unaffected by the virus.

Other service companies like Georgia Power are also doing the same.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Georgia Power, Jackson EMC suspending disconnections for non-payment during coronavirus outbreak

Bibb County Schools to close indefinitely starting Tuesday

List of things canceled or postponed around Central Georgia due to coronavirus

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.