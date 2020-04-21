MACON, Ga. — An employee at Macon’s YKK plant has died of issues related to COVID-19.

According to a statement from YKK Corporation of America president Jim Reed, the employee last worked at the facility on March 30 when they asked to take a leave of absence to stay home.

“The employee was an important member of our team and will be greatly missed,” Reed said.

Reed says that employee was not showing any symptoms when they asked to stay home.

The company is not sharing the employee’s identity. Reed says it’s out of respect of the family’s privacy.

“We are doing everything in our power to support the family as they go through this difficult time and we ask the community to keep this employee’s family in your thoughts,” Reed said.

The company did not say what the person’s age was or if they had any preexisting conditions.

Reed says the employee appears to have contracted the virus at the Macon YKK plant.

The company says it is taking these steps to minimize risk of infection:

Taking the temperatures of all employees and authorized visitors before entering the workspace and sending home those who have a fever;

Clorox 360 fogging all common areas (break rooms, bathrooms, entries, and offices) twice per day;

Limiting access to buildings (no unauthorized visitors, only one entry point for each building, propping open doors to reduce touch points);

Distributing available hand sanitizer

Asking employees or employees with family members who suffer any COVID-19 type symptoms to stay home.

MORE HEADLINES

Blue Bird suspending Fort Valley operations due to COVID-19 concerns

Perdue Farms: Perry plant employee tests positive for COVID-19

Two Frito-Lay employees test positive for coronavirus

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.