PHOENIX — Health experts at Banner Health issued a warning Monday after an Arizona man died and a woman was critically ill after ingesting a chemical.

The chemical, chloroquine phosphate, is used to clean fish tanks.

Last week, President Donald Trump claimed at a White House briefing the Food and Drug Administration had approved the "very powerful" drug chloroquine to treat COVID-19.

A short time later, the FDA issued a statement contradicting that claim saying the medication was not approved for use against the coronavirus. The FDA said studies are underway to test its effectiveness against COVID-19.

Chloroquine can be used to treat malaria, Banner Health experts said.

Emergency room doctors and toxicologists at Banner Health said people should not turn to self-medicating with inappropriate substances and household products in an effort to prevent or treat COVID-19.

“Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director in a news release. “The last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health.”

A man and a woman in their 60s ingested chloroquine phosphate which is an additive commonly used to clean fish tanks, said Banner Health. The couple became ill within half an hour of ingesting the substance.

The man died as a result and the woman is critically ill.

Doctors said the majority of people with COVID-19 will not require hospitalization. Most will require treatment of symptoms and self-isolation to prevent spreading the virus. Dr. Brooks said it is not recommended for non-hospitalized patients.