DETROIT — A Detroit man is facing charges in a criminal complaint about his alleged scheme to receive Payroll Protection Program aid for a "non-functioning" business.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Darrell Baker, 51, received $590,900 for “Motorcity Solar Energy, Inc.” a company Baker said had 68 employees and, in 2019 paid wages, tips, and other compensation totaling $2.8 million.

But, the DOJ said it was dissolved by the state of Michigan back in July 2019.

All of Motorcity’s business locations also came back as either empty suites or single-family residences, with no evidence of business activity, according to the DOJ.

As for what Baker is accused of doing with the money?

The DOJ says the complaint alleges two days after the loan was funded, Baker purchased four cashiers checks and withdrew $60,000 in cash to purchase cars for himself, and family members.

He bought two Cadillac Escalades, a Dodge Charger, and a Hummer, according to prosecutors.

“Defendant Baker is charged with lying to obtain money that was supposed to help small businesses struggling with their payroll and expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defrauding banks to obtain loans is never acceptable, and doing so during our current national emergency is unconscionable," United States Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

An investigation is being conducted by the FBI.

RELATED: 2 charged with fraudulently seeking coronavirus business relief loans

RELATED: Tampa company accused of mailing fake stimulus checks

RELATED: Fraudster makes millions for surgical masks he didn't have, feds say

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter