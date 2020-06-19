GREENSBORO, N.C. — Researchers say the most common way coronavirus spreads is through water droplets that spray out whenever you're talking to someone. They are so small you can't see them, but health experts say spray paint is a good representation.

So standing an arms length away from someone, the normal size of someone's personal space bubble in America, look at what happens.

Spray paint shows how your breath gets on someone in front of you.

And that's why doctors tell you to wear a mask.

Using red spray paint now, let's show you what happens when you wear a mask.

We sprayed the red paint through a mask to show how a face covering protects people around you.

The covering catches pretty much all of your spray. Doctors say that protects the person you are talking with and is a huge help in stopping the spread of the virus.



"Face coverings that cover your nose and mouth help because if you have COVID 19, you may not know it yet. You can give it to other people before you have any symptoms. We all need to take percussions," said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.



But for a mask to work, you have to wear it the right way.



"The face-covering needs to go over both your nose and your mouth," Cohen said. "And make sure when you are taking on and off your face covering, you want to do that by the ear coverings here and not touch the front. And when you take it off, washing your hands right away."

