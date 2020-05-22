AUSTIN, Texas — Alright, alright, alright, Texas!

Matthew McConaughey may be a beloved and proud Austinite, but his pride extends long beyond Austin's city limits.

The Oscar-winning actor posted on his social media Thursday that he – and his wife, Camila Alves – were hitting the road to help out hospitals in the rural areas of the Lone Star State.

McConaughey will be donating 110,000 masks, courtesy of Lincoln, which McConaughey is the spokesman for.

"Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas," McConaughey tweeted.

McConaughey has served as a role model for Austinites and Texans during the coronavirus pandemic, including numerous messages of encouragement to "stay home to help flatten the curve" and hosting virtual bingo nights with senior citizens in nursing homes.

McConaughey's post did not clarify which rural hospitals would receive the masks, but the need is there.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has already requested emergency funding for rural Texas hospitals.

And this donation from Austin's beloved McConaughey will surely help those in need.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo for seniors

