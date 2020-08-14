They used words like "adventure," "exciting," and "weird."

MACON, Ga. — Everybody has their thoughts on COVID-19 and how they're dealing with it, but imagine you're a college student. They've got all kinds of things going on like face masks, no college football, and social distancing in class, so we asked them give us three words to describe this year.

We heard words like "unexpected," "weird," "exciting," and "hopeful."

Rhea Smith and her buddies plan to go on a photo scavenger hunt.

It's a little odd because they will make submissions virtually, but she figures it's just one more thing to adapt to in 2020.

"No one's lived through a pandemic -- we haven't had one in the past 100 years, so no one knows what to do or how to handle school," she expressed.

Because of the coronavirus, the Bears will have to handle school without the outlet of cheering for college football.

That's a bummer for the fans and the players.

Taylor Goodsen is a player and he says sure they still have workouts, but it's not the same.

"This COVID thing is really messing things up for us, even with football season. Our football season got moved to the spring, so we're not used to anything like this," he said.

But we also found a good bit of optimism on campus.

Devin Crosby is the kind of guy who sees the glass half full.

"There is always something to look forward to, just waiting for everything to be over, waiting for the world to get back on track," he said.

Students and families were asked to take the stairs Friday when moving their kids into the dorms. It was another safety measure put in place to avoid the coronavirus.