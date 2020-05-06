MACON, Ga. — It's still important to get tested for COVID-19 and staff at Mercer Medicine are working hard to make sure Macon's homeless get access.

That's why Mercer healthcare professionals set up shop at Daybreak Resource Center to provide free testing Thursday.

Mercer Medicine's director of clinical and billing services Kim Pitts says that receiving coronavirus testing is one of the best ways to help prevent the spread.

"There are people that are asymptomatic exhibit any symptoms but they still have COVID and can still transmit it," says Pitts. "If you're tested and you know and you socially isolate you can prevent yourself from spreading it to others."

Pitts and her fellow medical staff were provided tests to 58 people at Daybreak.

She says that Mercer Medicine's mission to serve the under-served was on full display through their work.

"Today we just lived our mission in full effect," says Pitts. "It was so peaceful and I'm so proud of the team. They treated everybody with dignity as they deserve, so today I really feel like we lived our mission."

Mercer Medicine's staff have worked hard to provide COVID-19 testing to communities across Central Georgia.

Free testing was funded through grants from the Griffith Family Foundation, Fred and Kim Schnell, and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

