Mercer University professor helps create COVID-19 early detection device

MACON, Ga. — A Mercer University professor is working to develop a new tool in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Sahar Hasim partnered with a research team last year to develop a test that detects COVID-19 in the early stages and provides instant results.

Hasim described how the electronic device will improve the time-consuming system that's in place right now.

"The detection is after infection. They need equipment and they need the trained operators to run the test and they need a high viral load," said Hasim.

Hasim said the device will fight the virus at the early stages with 100% accuracy.

"If you know that you have the virus, you quarantine yourself and you are not exposing yourself and the virus to the public," said Hasim.

You take a sample from your nose and mix it with the solution and drop it onto the sensor.

"If it's the antibody bound to the protein, it's detected to send a signal and the signal shows on the display the result, it's a positive, it's a negative," said Hasim.

Within a matter of seconds, she said, think of it like a lock and key.

"Your key only opens the door of your unit. You cannot use your key to open the lock of your neighbor's house. This device also behaves the same way -- it's only binds to the spike antibody, only binds with the spike protein," said Hasim.

We asked if the device could be used for other diseases.

"Yes, it can be used for other viruses as long as we functionalize with the specific antibody detecting the new virus. In this case, we functionalize it with a spike protein, but maybe with another virus, we functionalize it specifically for that virus," said Hasim.