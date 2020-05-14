MACON, Ga. — It can be difficult to put the impact of COVID-19 into words, but students at Mercer University found a way to express it through their art.

Students in art professor Craig Coleman's digital imaging class were asked to animate their daily activities during the pandemic using rotoscoping.

"At the beginning of the semester, I knew we would do something like this," says Coleman. "The coronavirus and its effects on our social distancing seemed to be a great theme."

To create their animations, students recorded videos of themselves performing an action and re-animate it by drawing over individual video frames.

The results included images of people wearing masks, washing their hands, working from home and more.

Despite the added hurdle of not being able to meet in person, Coleman was impressed with his student's work.

"They were fantastic," says Coleman. "I don't know if the extra time at home gave the students more time to focus or what, but we really felt like they did a great job."

COVID-19 animations Students in art professor Craig Coleman's spring digital imaging class created animations depicting gestures in their daily lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They used a technique called rotoscoping, where the artist draws over individual frames in a video file. Coleman combined the clips and recently projected them at night on Hardman Hall. Take a look at the display in the video below, and get a closer look at the each student's animation at https://den.mercer.edu/students-animations-depict-how-covid-19-impacts-daily-routines/ Posted by Mercer University on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Coleman projected his artwork onto the walls of Hardman Hall to create a larger display.

"Seeing the animations projected on the building was really exciting," says Coleman. "I wish the students could have been there to see it in person."

Hopefully, if students return to campus for Mercer's fall semester, Coleman plans to set up the projections again for all to see.

