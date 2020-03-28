MACON, Ga. — Mercer University sent an email to students and staff Friday confirming a case of coronavirus at the school.

The email said a graduate student enrolled at the university tested positive in Atlanta. The student is at home in Atlanta but was last on campus March 13.

Other students who were in close contact with the student have been notified and are quarantined off campus.

Mercer also says current students have access to the Student Health Center hotline at 478-301-7425.

