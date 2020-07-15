All faculty, staff, students, contractors and visitors must wear masks on the school's campus in addition to practicing social distancing.

MACON, Ga. — Mercer University announced Wednesday that all students and faculty will be required to wear masks on campus, effective immediately.

According to a release from Mercer University President Bill Underwood, due to "growing evidence that face coverings provide protection both for the wearer and individuals around the wearer," all faculty, staff, students, contractors and visitors must wear masks on the school's campus in addition to practicing social distancing.

Underwood says masks will not be required when alone in an enclosed office or study room, in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met, for students in their own residential room or suite, when eating in campus dining facilities, or while exercising.

Underwood also says the university will provide more details on their expanded policies "in the coming days" in preparation for in-person classes this fall.

