According to a release from the university Friday, out of a total of 4,229 students from all four campuses, 103 test results came back positive.

MACON, Ga. — Mercer University says 103 students and 15 staff and faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the university Friday, the school completed its process of COVID-19 screening and testing for students returning to campus for the fall semester, and out of a total of 4,229 students from all four campuses, 103 test results came back positive.

The release says the university required COVID-19 tests for on-campus, undergraduate students before they could return to campus for the fall semester.

From July 20 to August 19, 263 faculty and staff were tested, and out of those 263 tests, 15 returned positive results.