MACON, Ga. — Wednesday was the first move-in day for students attending Mercer University, but this year, the university had to make some changes.

Due to COVID-19, the university had to abide by the Mercer University COVID-19 protocols before students could step foot on campus.

Chief of Staff Larry Brumley says the university's move-in day typically takes place on a Saturday, but is now spread over three days this week.

"We're spreading everyone out and moving in students in smaller groups to promote social distancing and to have a safe move-in process." Brumley said.

Undergraduate student, Madison Helmbold says the COVID-19 testing required for students before they come to campus made her feel safer.

"I know that online learning would be very safe, but I personally learn better in person. As long as we're all keeping safe, I'm happy to learn in person," Helmbold said.

Her mother Lori Helmbold says that she is happy for her child to be on campus, as long as it's safe.

Brumley says the university wants to make move-in week a positive experience for all students.

Everyone moving in is required to wear a mask, inside and outside.