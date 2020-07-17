Medical experts fear younger Floridians are spreading the virus to more vulnerable people who are at higher risk of having serious symptoms with COVID-19.

MIAMI — A businessman in Miami is now in the ICU fighting coronavirus. Doctors think he may have been infected by his son. It's cases like these that have worried health experts since the average age of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Florida started dropping.

As the virus infects more young Floridians, it inevitably spreads to older and more vulnerable people at a higher risk. Sarasota Memorial and Baycare facilities say they're treating more younger patients.

"While the data shows more younger people (18-35 years old) are getting the virus, the same percentage of patients seem to require intensive care," a spokesperson for BayCare said.

Statistically speaking you have a better chance of surviving this virus or even showing mild to no symptoms if you're younger. But, that doesn't mean 20- or 30-years-olds are immune to it.

"We cannot play the game of statistics,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Manuel Gordillo said. “We do see young people getting extremely sick, young people ending up in the ICU or sick enough to go to the hospital and have a hospitalization that could be very costly.”

Now many cities are seeing older patients who were infected by younger people and require hospitalization as facilities are running out of ICU beds. That includes parts of Tampa Bay and South Florida, where the number of available beds is critically low.

Florida passed the milestone 300,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday with an average of nearly 100 people dying each day in the past week. But going into the weekend, the percentage of tests coming back positive has continued to drop. As of Thursday, it's down to 12.94%. Medical experts say we want to see that number at 5% or lower before we move forward with our reopening process.

