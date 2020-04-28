ATLANTA — The heart is a symbol of love and compassion.

Now, over a canvas created by God, Don Roberts and his band of brothers known as the Falcon RV Squadron have a different mission.

“We’ve had as many as sixteen airplanes to go up there and make hearts,” Roberts told 11Alive.

Roberts is among several military veterans and retired pilots who are uniting to show solidarity with those who are suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the caregivers and healthcare workers who are treating them.

“So many people are struggling in so many ways,” Roberts told 11Alive.

Roberts has been flying for more than 50 years and flew in the military. Now, his goal is to encourage our most vital organ: the heart. And the flyers have been crafting hearts in the clouds above hospitals all over Georgia.

“You feel so compassionate for the caregivers and the responders and all the medical people, we can’t do enough for them almost,” Roberts said.

Photos: Retired military veterans write hearts in the sky as a sign of hope, love

Some of the hearts painted in the sky are nearly three miles wide.

“We fly eight airplanes side-by-side, and when I call and basically give them the signal, they upstart their half of the heart, and I’ll start my half of the heart, and then we’ll converge somewhere downstream if you will,” he explained.

The group has flown all over the metro Atlanta area. They said it doesn’t matter if it is above the buildings in Buckhead, the treetops in Thomaston, or a front yard in Fayetteville - people find the act pretty awesome.

“The response has been so positive," Robers said. "It’s very touching and it’s really emotional for us, too. Help bring a message of hope to people in various parts of the state."

The heart of hope over Georgia not only touches those who see them, but they also have a special way of connecting the men who created them.

“You fly in formation almost everywhere you go, and you feel a sense of strength when you fly with people that have the same mission, and you feel like it’s a brotherhood of flyers,” Roberts explained.

They’ve mastered making hearts, but they plan to add a smiley face formation to their bag of tricks next.

Their next flight is set for Friday over Albany and Columbus.

