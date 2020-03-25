MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Crystal Salter is the mother to 7-year-old twins Bethany and DeVaughn.

She says when she heard they would be out of school for a few weeks, she wondered how she'd afford feeding them all three meals a day.

"You're having to think about, 'Do I need to stretch out some money?' And stretching out money plus spending an additional $200 on groceries, that's an oxymoron," she says.

She soon found out that her kids will still get breakfast and lunch, as they always do when classes are in session at Lakeview Primary School.

"It was a relief. I almost cried because it took that burden off of me."

Salter says at home, her kids eat healthy and these aren't just your regular ham sandwich and pizza meals.

"They've gotten steak and gravy with carrots, they've had mashed potatoes, they've had rice, broccoli, they've had sweet peas," she says.

Baldwin County Schools nutrition director Susan Nelson says the first day, they fed around 600 students. Since then, the number has increased drastically.

"It's leveled off now. We're doing about 1,500 students a day and we give them breakfast and lunch, so that's about 3,000 meals," she says.

Nelson says all they need help with now is collecting unused plastic bags.

"One box, there's usually a thousand in a box, and that can help a lot," says Nelson.

Nelson says if you'd like to donate plastic bags, you can reach out to Baldwin County School Nutrition.

Nelson says starting next week, they'll start delivering food on only Mondays and Wednesdays to cut down on person-to-person contact.

