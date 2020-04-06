MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Med-Lake Lab in Milledgeville recently purchased a Siemens Atellica machine system that is processing thousands of COVID-19 and antibody tests per week.

Med-Lake CEO Randy Peters says there are two types of coronavirus testing going on in his facility on Industrial Park Drive.

One is the nasal swab test to determine if someone currently has the virus.

The other is a blood test to determine if someone has COVID-19 antibodies in their system.

Peters says his lab techs can process up to about 300 of the blood tests per hour, or almost 2,500 in an 8-hour workday.

They can also process about 300 nasal swabs per day to test for the active virus.

Peters says most of the testing they've done since the start of the pandemic has been for local hospitals, doctor's offices, and nursing homes.



"I think that by offering both alternatives of testing, and utilizing both as resources, we definitely can ramp up the amount of testing that can occur in Georgia. Then also give people the peace of mind that with antibody testing, we can tell them if they either have active virus or have been exposed to the virus," says Peters.

Peters says you should have a doctor's referral before making an appointment at Med-Lake Lab for a test.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | 48,894 confirmed cases

RELATED: Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo to prevent COVID-19, rigorous study finds

RELATED: Wellness Center, Navicent Health reopening in phases

RELATED: Report: Fauci says US should have 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses by year's end

RELATED: COVID-19 cases trending down in Georgia, but protests could have wide-ranging impact

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.