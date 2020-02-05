MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One Central Georgia nurse went to New York two weeks ago, but his efforts there ended sooner than he expected.

Back in mid-April, Michael Rice was just starting a one month program to help with COVID-19 relief in New York City.

"It was pretty hectic, they were getting people out of the hallways and stuff. The people were very nice, a lot of the nurses were imported, a lot of the staff up there were sick, and first responders and all that," he says.

However, his time in the Big Apple was cut short after a flare up of his skin condition, so with the help of his family, he made the decision to come home early.

"The nurses I talked up til now, they are working them real hard, seven days a week. They do get an optional day off, but most of the nurses that I know were just working straight through," says Rice.

Rice says now that he's back home, the symptoms from his condition have stopped.

His wife, Allison, says she's glad he made the right decision. "It kind of ended the way that it worried that it would, his health declined rapidly once he got there."

She says the next step for him will be a doctor's visit and another round of treatments.

"It will likely involved more skin grafts, medication, the usual," says Rice.

Rice is now completing the required 14-day self-quarantine away from his wife and daughter.

Rice says once he finishes up his quarantine and gets the OK from doctors, he plans to get right back to work here in Central Georgia.

