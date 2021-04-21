Toni Mack says being apart from her only child has been difficult

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Traveling domestically has its restrictions due to the coronavirus, but traveling internationally has even more challenges which include mandatory COVID-19 tests and quarantines.

Toni Mack of Houston County is planning a trip to Japan where her son is stationed in the Navy.

Mack says being apart from her only child has been difficult, especially because he just recently had surgery.

"Mommy cannot wait to come see you and hug your face and just kiss all on you, and that I'm super-excited to see you, and I love him," said Mack.

When Jakorey Curry was born January 4, 1996, she says it was the happiest day of her life.

"Because when I was six months pregnant with him, my appendix ruptured and they told me that he was not going to make it through the surgery, so to have him still here this day, he's just my miracle child," she said.

She says they have a strong relationship -- she even calls him her best friend. He followed her footsteps and went to the Navy. She says he's been stationed in Japan since November 2019.

"I was just sad because it was the first time that me and him have actually like been apart from each other for a great distance in a long time," said Mack.

She hasn't seen him in person for nearly two years, and says the pandemic has made communication more challenging.

In February he needed surgery -- Mack wishes she could've been there.

"It was just nerve-wracking for me to know that I couldn't be there to help get him through that process and to know that he had to have a translator," she said.

Mack's Japan trip is planned for the week of her birthday in June. Currently, Japan requires a 14-day quarantine upon entry, but she hopes that changes.

"If that's the case, I'll have to cancel it, so I won't have to take three weeks of vacation. I will be extremely sad, it will just kind of be like a burst bubble -- you know, you got your hopes up. I'm all excited."

She says she's keeping an eye on travel updates, but she's staying positive.