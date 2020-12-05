WASHINGTON — Actor Tony Shalhoub and his wife, actress Brooke Adams, have recovered after contracting COVID-19 last month, the actor revealed this week.

Shalhoub broke the news Monday during the first episode of Seth MacFarlane's "Peacock Presents At-Home Variety Show.

During the sketch, Shalhoub reprised his "Adrian Monk" character, the obsessive compulsive detective. As Monk, he obsessively washes his hands in his bathroom, per usual, and performs outlandish germ-avoidance tasks, like wearing rubber gloves over his feet before putting on his socks and microwaving his mail.

"I'm kind of running out of money, it's expensive burning your clothes everyday," Monk tells a few of his friends via a teleconference call.

The sketch's dark humor plays on the germophobe aspects of Monk's character from the popular television crime drama comedy. It also pokes fun at some of the mitigation recommendations we're all having to struggle with on a daily basis trying to fight through this unprecedented pandemic.

After the sketch, Shaloub revealed he and his wife, Broadway actress Brooke Adams, recently recovered from COVID-19.

"We really are all 'Monk' now," Shalhoub explained. "Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But, we realized that so many other people have and had it, a lot worse."

Shalhoub finished up the video by paying tribute to healthcare workers and first responders as he walked out to his balcony to make some noise with fellow balcony neighbors in the city.

But, not before asking everyone to, "stay safe, and stay sane."