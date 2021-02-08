Monroe County school board votes to require masks, recommend vaccinations for students and staff

51 students and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year.

The Monroe County School District is now requiring staff and students to wear masks and recommending that everyone get the COVID-19 vaccine due a rise in virus cases.

According to a news release from Monroe County Schools, 51 students and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year. In order to continue in-person classes, the district says the board approved revisions to their safety protocols.

The new revisions are:

Required masking for staff and students in school settings for the next 30 days.

Highly recommend that unvaccinated staff and students 12 years and older receive the Covid-19 vaccination. We will work with DPH to set up vaccination schedules for willing staff and students.

Contact trace exposures within 6 ft for 15 minutes in the school setting, allowing parents the option to quarantine their child. Household contacts of a positive case will be asked to quarantine. Absences for opting to quarantine will be excused and students may make up work.

Mandatory masking on buses (this will help cut down on multiple cross grade exposures).

Use social distancing as needed to help reduce exposures.

Temporarily suspend visitor access in classrooms and lunchrooms.