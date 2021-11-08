Monroe County school board rolls back mask mandate

The board voted 6 to 4 to reject the mandate and are now only recommending, not requiring, masks

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Board of Education voted 6 to 4 Wednesday to reject a mask mandate required earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the district announced masks will be required in schools and on school buses.

Some parents protested the mandate on Wednesday evening, saying their students should have the option to wear a mask while others say to do away with masks altogether.

The school board voted to amend their previous protocols Wednesday.

The revised protocols are:

Highly recommend masking for staff and students in school settings. Students and staff

will be encouraged each day to wear a mask.

Highly recommend that unvaccinated staff and students 12 years and older (with written

parental permission) receive the Covid-19 vaccination. We will work with DPH to set up

vaccination schedules for willing staff and students.

Contact trace exposures within 6 ft for 15 minutes in the school setting, allowing parents

the option to quarantine their child. Household contacts of a positive case will be asked

to quarantine. Absences for opting to quarantine will be excused and students may

make up work.

Mandatory masking on buses (this will help cut down on multiple cross grade

exposures).

Use social distancing as needed to help reduce exposures.

Temporarily suspend visitor access in classrooms and lunchrooms.

Earlier, the district offered a virtual learning option.