MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Schools will now require students to wear a mask if they're participating in in-person learning. The district stated that they're doing this to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Some parents agree with this new safety measure, and some don't.

At Tuesday afternoon's Monroe County School board meeting, board members voted 4 to 3 to make masks a requirement.

"I think it's a great idea. I think it's one of the most important ways that we can prevent the spread of COVID," Amanda Turner said.

Turner is a teacher at TG Scott Elementary School. She has a fourth grader attending the school and a seventh grader who attends middle school.

"As a teacher in the district as well, it makes me really excited to know that we have a board that makes these kinds of decisions that not only supports not only our students' health, but our teachers as well." Turner said.

Tammy Brady has a 9th grader enrolled at Mary Persons High School.

She says that if masks are required, students need to be off of A/B schedule. That's the plan that rotates students between learning at home and in person.

"It's not any more of a burden on my kid to just put his mask on all of the time, but it is a huge burden on him to not be at school," Brady said.

Brady says they need to do more to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the schools.

"There's no mandatory 'Wash your hands before you go to lunch,' or 'Sanitize your hands before you come into class.' I think there's a false sense of security in just wearing a mask," Brady said.

Because of this new requirement, students will be given the opportunity to move from face-to-face learning to virtual learning.