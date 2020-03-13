FORSYTH, Ga. — Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 Forsythia Festival has been suspended until further notice.

According to a news release from the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, the decision came after Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson formally recommended the cancellation of the festival Thursday. Wilson said he consulted with local leaders and health officials and came to the conclusion that it was in the community's best interest to postpone the festival.

The release says the city will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision about whether or not to hold the festival later in the year.

RELATED: List of things canceled or postponed around Central Georgia due to coronavirus

RELATED: Disney, Universal parks closing over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Bibb County Board of Education meeting Friday on coronavirus response plan

RELATED: When, how, and where can you get tested for COVID-19?

RELATED: Cherry Blossom Festival a concern amid coronavirus threat

RELATED: Oconee Fall Line Technical College closes campuses after employee exposed to coronavirus

RELATED: Gov. Kemp advises against elderly people going to church

RELATED: Governor to school leaders: If you feel it is 'prudent', close schools for two weeks

RELATED: Georgia Department of Corrections suspends in-person visitation through April 10

RELATED: Update: Dublin suspends all St. Patrick’s Festival events

RELATED: Navicent Health changes visitation policies to protect patients from coronavirus

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.