MACON, Ga. — Positive COVID-19 test results shut down one of Macon's largest restaurant groups one day after they reopened. The Moonhanger Group announced Dovetail and the Rookery would close again after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Company president Wes Griffith said in a Facebook post, "We not only implemented the state reopening guidelines and CDC recommendations, but we also arranged testing for all of our employees last Tuesday and Wednesday."

They took the precaution before opening Tuesday. The test results revealed multiple employees had the virus but didn't have symptoms according to the post.

"We know that a lot of businesses out there want to have their employees tested for COVID-19. We actually do not track the individual businesses that have their employees tested. We are not tracking restaurant employees. We're not tracking manufacturing employees," said Michael Hokanson with Georgia's North Central Health District.

He said the district only has COVID-19 results for organizations like nursing homes and prisons where people live close to each other. He still encourages businesses to continue to follow the state health department guidelines for reopening.

"Even though the state is reopening, we are seeing new cases. We are seeing hospitalizations, so now is not the time to completely forget about those practices like wearing a mask out in public," said Hokanson.

Sabrina Burse contacted the the Moonhanger Group for comment but they didn't respond.

Griffith posted that Natalia's will remain open because their staff did not have any positive tests. While it's not a requirement to test employees, it an extra step towards safety.

"You can not be experiencing symptoms for a while, still be able to spread the illness, and then develop symptoms," said Hokanson.

Hokanson is reminding people to continue to practice social distancing and wash their hands.

The Moonhanger Group hopes to resume carryout orders soon. A Facebook post said they also hope to reopen the H&H soon since there were no positive tests among staff at that restaurant.

