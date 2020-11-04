LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The South Central Health District says there are more cases of COVID-19 in Laurens, Dodge, and Montgomery counties.

According to a Saturday news release, the agency confirmed 2 additional cases in Laurens County, 2 more cases in Dodge County, and 2 cases in Montgomery county.

The health district says that the people who tested positive for the deadly virus are all residents of their respective counties.

All six people have been advised to isolate at home for 14 days.

The new cases reported Saturday brings the number of confirmed cases in the SCHD up to 86. They are broken down as follows:

Laurens 31

Johnson 15

Dodge 11

Pulaski 9

Telfair 9

Wilcox 5

Wheeler 2

Montgomery 2

Bleckley 1

Treutlen 1

Laurens and Johnson counties have each reported one fatality due to COVID-19, as of the Saturday 6 p.m. update.

