More than 3 million PPE, supplies delivered to Georgia schools

ATLANTA — On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) gave an update on the delivery of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and critical supplies as students head back to the classroom.
"As Georgia's students return to the classroom, we are focused on equipping our teachers, administrators, and school staff with the resources that they need to have a healthy start to the year," said Kemp. "With more than 3.2 million critical supplies delivered to our schools, these efforts are well underway, and we will remain vigilant to keep our students and faculty safe as we fight COVID-19."
To date, GEMA/HS has received and/or shipped:
- 2,000,000 million reusable adult (cloth) mask
- 3,000 non-contact infrared thermometers
- 1.25 million reusable youth (cloth) masks
- 136,080 packs of 60 each sanitizing wipes
- 50,000 full face shields
- 243,753 gallons of sanitizing gel
- 15,000 disposable isolation gowns
- 7,400 reloadable no-touch hand sanitizing stations
- 380,000 3-ply youth sized disposable masks
- 298 Air Armour ULV Decon Pro Foggers
- 10,380 gallons of Air Armour Decon Pro 4 Solution
The following supplies have been ordered by GEMA/HS:
- 105,000 clear lip masks for deaf and hearing-impaired students and teachers
- 8,000 reloadable no touch hand sanitizing stations
- 50,000 gallons of sanitizing gel
- 2,702 Air Armour ULV Decon Pro Foggers
- 1,620 gallons of Air Armour Decon Pro 4 solution