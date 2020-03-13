ATLANTA — First it was on. Then it was on without fans. Now it's off.

NASCAR announced Friday that it decided to postpone race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events," they said in a statement.

The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend is also postponed.

Information for those with tickets was announced yesterday.

"Ticketholders for these events will receive a full credit toward AMS purchases for grandstand seating, infield access, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The credit will be applicable towards any Speedway Motorsports NASCAR race in the remainder of the 2020 or 2021 season.

"We regret the inconvenience of these circumstances and appreciate your patience and understanding. Further questions should be directed to the Atlanta Motor Speedway ticket office at 770-946-4211."

