ATLANTA — UPDATE: NASCAR has announced it will hold its race without fans.

"These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race," NASCAR said.

Original story continues below

As events get canceled left and right around Atlanta and sporting events nationwide are either coming to a halt or playing without fans in attendance, NASCAR is plowing ahead this weekend.

For now, at least, Atlanta Motor Speedway has confirmed to 11Alive that the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is proceeding as planned.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Coronavirus in Georgia

The Atlanta race is moving ahead, at the moment, even as the next race at Homestead Miami Speedway faces an uncertain future. Miami Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced a cancellation of all mass gatherings on Thursday, but left open the possibility that NASCAR officials could still decide to conduct the race without fans.

There are currently no such bans on mass gatherings either in Atlanta or in Henry County, where Atlanta Motor Speedway is actually located.

Such restrictions have preempted sporting events in other cities, such as Seattle and San Francisco.

RELATED: List of things canceled or postponed around Atlanta due to coronavirus

Some sports leagues have also unilaterally decided to either suspend operations or play without fans. The NBA announced on Wednesday night that it was suspending the season, while the NCAA has announced it would play the men's and women's March Madness basketball tournaments without fans.

March Madness had been set to culminate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the Final Four.

Atlanta United, the city's MLS team, has a game scheduled for this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team has not announced any change in plans for that.

Atlanta Reign, the Overwatch League esports team, announced Wednesday night its homestand for March 21-22 was canceled.

