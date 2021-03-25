Needle phobia is real and could be keeping people from getting vaccinated

New research shows 30 percent of Americans don't plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine and one of those reasons could be because of the needle.

TAMPA, Fla. — More of the general population is now able to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but a recent Pew Research poll found 30 percent of Americans have no plans to get the shot.

There are a number of reasons for this. Some say they're concerned at how quickly the vaccine was developed, or they don't trust the research, they're worried about side effects or they simply don't think they need it.

But for others, it's the fear of getting that jab. Needle phobia is real, but there are ways to overcome it to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and other serious illnesses.

Dr. John Morrison is a primary care provider with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. He says this phobia can go back to your childhood.

"There have been studies out of Atlanta and Harvard showing that kids who had multiple vaccines or shots when they were younger tend to have phobias when they get older."

He's seen first hand the effects a tiny needle can have, like elevated blood pressure, rapid heart rates and dizziness.

"Just by me injecting a needle into one of my patients, this was a grown adult man, he passed out. And I probably see that once every couple of months in a grown adult."

Dr. Morrison says there are some things you can do to get through that fear of getting a shot.

Keep reminding yourself why you need the shot. A small, quick sting is better than suffering from a disease. Tell the person administering the shot about your fear and any possible reactions you may have so they can help prepare you. Remember it only takes a few seconds and it's over. If your fear is keeping you from getting proper health care, try therapy.

"Sitting in silence and not being vaccinated because you have a phobia is not something you want to do. You want to go to your physician or even if you don't know the person injecting and say, 'hey... can you take a minute and kind of walk me through this and help me through this?' You know, we're all in this together."

Also, Dr. Morrison says it's important to be well hydrated before you go get the shot, especially if you're anxious about it. Many people will sit in long lines on an empty stomach waiting to get the shot and could experience dizziness or faint.

More about trypanophobia or fear of needles:

It's considered one of the top 10 fears

It affects 50 million Americans

It causes hypertension, rapid heart rate, heart palpitations and fainting

Twenty percent of those with a needle phobia avoid getting health care altogether