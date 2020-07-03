ATLANTA — New coronavirus cases have been identified in Georgia, according to officials.

One individual is from Cobb County after recently returning from Italy and is isolated at home. The second individual is from Fulton County and is hospitalized. The source of this individual’s exposure is unclear at this time.

According to Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials, testing for these two cases was done solely by the CDC, prior to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) having the capacity to test for COVID-19.

In addition, the state Department of Health is awaiting confirmation on a presumptive positive test for coronavirus on a resident of Gwinnett County.

CDC testing has also confirmed the presumptive positive test for coronavirus in a Floyd County resident. The individual in the Floyd County case is hospitalized.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia to five.

“Federal and state officials continue to work closely together to conduct testing and determine the extent of exposure for confirmed cases of COVID-19. The risk to Georgians remains low. We ask Georgians to stay vigilant, utilize best practices to mitigate health risk, and remain calm,” said Governor Kemp in a release on Saturday morning.

The announcement comes one day after President Donald Trump visited the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to observe the lab where the materials that go into the diagnostic test and vaccines are generated.

According to CDC director Robert Redfield, who was also on hand with Trump during his visit, they outlined the specifics of the lab.

"They've done an incredible job," the president remarked. "They heard there was a problem in China and they' started working. That's why we're in good shape."

Redfield said they developed the test after seven days, and said 4 million tests are set to be ready by the end of the week. Azar added that 700,000 tests have shipped so far this week.

