New Jersey giving out free beers to people who get COVID vaccine this month

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey leaders are trying to use the ole college combo special to try and get more people vaccinated.

We're talking about a shot and a beer-- except the shot part, in this case, is a COVID-19 vaccine. Don't worry, the beer part of the deal is still actual beer.

State leaders said anyone (of age) who gets their first dose of the vaccine in May can take their vaccination card to a participating brewery for a free beer.

CNBC says during a press briefing Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the initiative.

“We’re not going to be afraid to try new things,” Murphy said.

The state also tweeted out a list of participating breweries.

💉SHOT AND A BEER🍺



Any New Jerseyan (age 21+) who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer.



CHEERS 🍻 pic.twitter.com/Ug0ljWOGv8 — New Jersey (@NJGov) May 3, 2021

If you're not in New Jersey but still want to reward yourself with a cold one, Budweiser is on board.

Now through May 16, most people 21 and older in the U.S. can enter the "Reunite with Buds giveaway." Then, the company will send you a debit card with some cash on it to buy yourself a brew.

You will need to sign up for a My Cooler Rewards membership to enter.

As of Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 247 million vaccines had been administered. The CDC reports Florida has administered 15.5 million doses.