MACON, Ga. — Movie theaters are usually hopping in the summertime. School is out and folks are anticipating big name box office releases, but this summer, things are a little different thanks to COVID-19.

The state allowed Georgia movie theaters to reopen at the end of April, so long as they followed social distancing and sanitary guidelines, but under Governor Kemp's latest executive order, there's no longer a limit on the number of people that can sit together in a group at a movie theater.

Some people say they're fine with it, others say they'll stick to Netflix and their couch for the time being.

"Personally, I would still want to give it a little while, just to watch the curve to see which way it's going," says Macon resident, Matt Lang



The Macon AmStar remains closed, among dozens of other theaters, despite the state's latest orders.

Some theaters are doing private screenings, like at the Houston Lake Cinemas. You can pay $100 and bring 20 people to watch a movie of your choice. Others like AmStar are selling curbside concessions to continue earning some cash during the pandemic.



"I would go if I had something up here (on my face). I think drive-in movie theaters would probably be more appealing, but yeah, if I had a mask, I think that would definitely be the best option," says Macon resident Mianisha Morris.

The Macon AmStar has not announced a reopening date.

AMC Theaters, the largest chain in the U.S., says it expects to fully reopen its theaters worldwide in July. It comes days after AMC said it might not survive the coronavirus pandemic that shut down theaters for months.

Houston Lake Cinemas and The Galleria Mall Cinemas in Houston County also remain closed for daily film screenings.

