PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — One wedding venue in North Georgia is pivoting their business, rather than pausing it to accommodate brides and grooms trying to tie the knot during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ivy & Oak recently normally accommodates wedding party sizes up to 250 guests, but the outdoor venue space is now allowing couples to get married with up to 18 guests. Owners and best friends, Lacey Reins and Lindsey Tolan launched their elopement package on Wednesday and say their phone has been ringing non-stop.

"We have five showings for this special package just in the next four days," added Reins.

Tolan explaining that they knew they needed to pivot their wedding business, rather than pause it like many vendors in the events industry.

"This gave us a way to still take bookings and allow couples to enjoy this beautiful outdoor space that's just sitting there," said Tolan.

Ivy & Oak's Elopement package is being offered to couples for $2,900 and includes the following:

4-hour venue rental

In-house décor for your use

Beautiful wedding cake

Staff for set up/takedown

20 guests or less

Drink station to include sweet tea/lemonade

Reins say they are being extra careful with everything and 'keeping it simple'.

"We are making sure we have very few staff members around during the event and we're wearing masks, setting up the benches 12 feet apart. We're wiping everything down and just being as safe as we can be," explained Reins.

Wedding venue helps couples elope

The co-owners took over the property in the fall of last year, renovating the 100-year-old farmhouse and adding modern updates throughout. The venue space offers a bridal house, a groomsmen suite, smart TVs, and a barn space. Ivy & Oak specializes in all-inclusive packages and provides interested couples with vendor recommendations.

The venue is located just an hour north of Atlanta in Talking Rock off Antioch Church Rd. Find out more about the wedding venue here.

